Vietnamese stocks up at midday, many book profits

HANOI, April 13 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks ended the morning session higher despite strong profit taking pressure as investors bet on a positive short-term outlook, traders said on Friday.

VN INDEX

+0.23 percent at 466.31 points.

Volume of shares traded: 91.33 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.27 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

+0.09 percent at 78.61 points.

Volume of shares traded: 69.21 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 705.46 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

“Many traders booked quick profits after a considerable gain recently. However, the short-term outlook is positive so correction will be a chance to buy good commodities.”

“The sentiment was boosted by talk that inflation this month could be as low as in March so stocks are likely to pass the recent peaks next week.”

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

“Stocks could maintain a fresh upward trend and go up further next week after the technical breakouts yesterday.”

Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance Co:

“The markets are stable in terms of sentiment and cash inflows. Stocks are expected to start a fresh upward trend in the near term.” ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)