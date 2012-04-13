FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnamese stocks up at midday, many book profits
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 13, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnamese stocks up at midday, many book profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 13 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks ended the morning session higher despite strong profit taking pressure as investors bet on a positive short-term outlook, traders said on Friday.

VN INDEX

+0.23 percent at 466.31 points.

Volume of shares traded: 91.33 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.27 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+0.09 percent at 78.61 points.

Volume of shares traded: 69.21 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 705.46 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

“Many traders booked quick profits after a considerable gain recently. However, the short-term outlook is positive so correction will be a chance to buy good commodities.”

“The sentiment was boosted by talk that inflation this month could be as low as in March so stocks are likely to pass the recent peaks next week.”

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

“Stocks could maintain a fresh upward trend and go up further next week after the technical breakouts yesterday.”

Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance Co:

“The markets are stable in terms of sentiment and cash inflows. Stocks are expected to start a fresh upward trend in the near term.” ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.