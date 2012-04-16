Vietnamese stocks up at midday, volume falls

HANOI, April 16 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks ended Monday’s morning session higher, with gains led by real estate, construction material firms and several blue chips, traders said.

VN Index

+1.22 percent at 468.18 points.

Volume of shares traded: 64.75 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 917.58 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+1.61 percent at 79.64 points.

Volume of shares traded: 54.66 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 596.32 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

“Investors should be cautious and hold stocks.”

“In the best scenario, stocks continue rising with a volume of above 100 million shares (in the main market) and a fresh upward trend can prolong.”

“In the worst case, stocks rise steeply with volume rocketing and a correction time may be ahead.”

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

“Stocks gained, led by real estate, construction material firms, and some major blue chips such as Saigon Securities and Petrovietnam Fertiliser.”

“If stocks can maintain the momentum today and tomorrow, a short-term upward trend may have been triggered.”

“However, the market is concerned over the possibility that fuel prices may be raised.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)