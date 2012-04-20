FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks end mixed, more falls seen ahead
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 20, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks end mixed, more falls seen ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 20 (Reuters) - Share prices in Vietnam may have peaked and could face corrections next week after gains since the year began, a broker and an analyst said on Friday following three consecutive falls on the country’s main exchange.

Foreigners bought 125.54 billion dong ($6.03 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 96.14 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.29 percent at 465.72 points.

Volume of shares traded: 106.58 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.76 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+0.32 percent at 77.75 points.

Volume of shares traded: 80.32 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 876.91 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

”Stocks may have peaked this time after speculative shares such as Hoa Sen Group, Tu Liem Urban Development Co and some rubber firms lost steam and turned around.

“Stocks may face a three-week correction period and could lose around 10 percent from now.”

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

”Shares are likely to correct next week after a sharp rise since the start of this year.

”The medium and long-term upward trend is held.

“There could be more fresh cash inflows as interest rates and inflation could drop steeply in the future.” ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.