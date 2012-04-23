Vietnamese stocks up at midday, volume plunges

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks ended the morning session up while trading volume plunged following low inflation data and a fuel price rise late last week, a broker and an analyst said on Monday.

VN Index

+0.14 percent at 466.38 points.

Volume of shares traded: 46.56 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 700.42 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+0.14 percent at 77.86 points.

Volume of shares traded: 32.56 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 365.04 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

”Caution dominated the market during the morning trade even though April inflation was low.

“The market is concerned over difficulties faced by companies, while interest rates are high.”

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

“Supply and demand was balanced. A fuel cost rise did not weigh much on the market, while the monthly consumer price index was low as expected.” ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)