UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks end mixed in cautious trade

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks ended mixed on Monday in lower volume as most investors became cautious after the government released monthly inflation data, a broker and analysts said.
Foreigners bought 115.83 billion dong ($5.57 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 98.74 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
-0.12 percent at 465.17 points.
Volume of shares traded: 66.38 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.02 trillion dong.
+0.08 percent at 77.81 points.
Volume of shares traded: 55.93 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 611.14 billion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:
“The market was more cautious... The indexes could fall back to support levels at 457-460 points in the main market and 76-76.5 points on the Hanoi exchange.”
Nguyen Duc Huy, analyst, An Binh Securities:
“Most traders became more prudent ahead of national holidays. However, corrections will be a chance to select good stocks as the medium outlook is still positive.”
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:
”Caution dominated the market during the morning trade even though April inflation was low.
“The market is concerned over difficulties faced by companies, while interest rates are high.” ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)