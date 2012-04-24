UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks rise, eyes on stabilising measures

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 24 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed up in higher volume, led by shares in real estate and mining firms, as investors expected government measures to stabilise the macro economy, a broker and an analyst said on Tuesday.

Foreigners sold 189.36 billion dong ($9.1 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 162.63 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

+0.1 percent at 465.65 points.

Volume of shares traded: 88.34 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.35 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+0.98 percent at 78.57 points.

Volume of shares traded: 67.10 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 733.11 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

”The negative news has been priced in... With the government’s determination to stabilises the macro economy, stocks have positive development, including a proposal to halve the value added tax for selected sectors, which are significant support for the market.

”Foreign investors are optimistic about Vietnam’s stock market now and valuations are relatively cheap if macro situation is improving.

”Real estate and mining stocks led the market today.

“In the short term, stocks could move sideways from here and can rise slightly ahead of holidays and talk on an electricity price rise.”

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

”There isn’t any special reason behind the gain. People expect a more stable macro-economic outlook. Cash flows started to seek opportunity among groups of stocks and those firms with solid earnings results.

”A majority of investors stayed with the market, seeking opportunity in some stocks and placing confidence in the government’s macro-economic stabilising measures.

“In the near term, stocks are likely to go sideways around here, they cannot fall steeply and may dip around 2 percent.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)