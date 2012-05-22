Vietnamese stocks dip in cautious trade, volume up

(Updates with close, foreigners’ trading)

HANOI, May 22 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks edged down to close in higher volume on Tuesday as investors awaited government support, analysts said.

Foreigners bought 123.76 billion dong ($5.94 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 64.78 billion dong on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

Down 0.02 percent at 447.94 points.

Volume of shares traded: 84.44 million.

Value of shares traded: 1.53 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

Down 0.49 percent at 76.46 points.

Volume of shares traded: 58.73 million.

Value of shares traded: 610.20 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments:

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

”Caution overshadowed the market and sellers dominated. A part of cash flows was withdrawn from the market.

”The market is waiting for government measures to be approved by the National Assembly, while the Finance Ministry is hesitating to cut fuel prices.

“In the best scenario, the market could move sideways to consolidate around here. In the worst case, it may re-test 430 points in HOSE (the main market) and 73.35 points on the Hanoi index.”

Vu Thi Thu Trang, analyst, APEC Securities:

”Stocks dipped slightly, due to psychological factors, despite positive information on consumer price indexes in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

”In the short term, 420 is the strong support threshold. The falling momentum could finish this week.

“However, the market is still on an upward trend in the medium term. Easing inflation and interest rates are major supporters for the trend.” ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)