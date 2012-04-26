FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks fall, buying demand weak
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 26, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks fall, buying demand weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 26 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed down on Thursday ahead of a market holiday early next week, with buying demand weakened on a lack of supporting news, analysts said.

Foreigners bought 304.82 billion dong ($14.63 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 277.47 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.56 percent at 470.21 points.

Volume of shares traded: 96.33 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.75 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-1.02 percent at 78.74 points.

Volume of shares traded: 75.05 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 776.66 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities:

“Stocks could not rise because the cash inflows are weakening.”

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

”Holidays are approaching and supportive news are not strong enough to help break recent resistance levels.

”This week continues to be the one for stocks to consolidate and corrections are a good chance.

“Market outlook for May is positive.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.