UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks fall, buying demand weak

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, April 26 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed down on Thursday ahead of a market holiday early next week, with buying demand weakened on a lack of supporting news, analysts said.
Foreigners bought 304.82 billion dong ($14.63 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 277.47 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
-0.56 percent at 470.21 points.
Volume of shares traded: 96.33 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.75 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
-1.02 percent at 78.74 points.
Volume of shares traded: 75.05 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 776.66 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities:
“Stocks could not rise because the cash inflows are weakening.”
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
”Holidays are approaching and supportive news are not strong enough to help break recent resistance levels.
”This week continues to be the one for stocks to consolidate and corrections are a good chance.
“Market outlook for May is positive.” ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)