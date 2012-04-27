FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnamese stocks up at midday, volume down
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Vietnamese stocks up at midday, volume down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 27 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks gained slightly in the morning session on Friday while volume dropped ahead of market holidays early next week.

VN Index

+0.68 percent at 473.39 points.

Volume of shares traded: 62.79 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 957.84 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+0.72 percent at 79.31 points.

Volume of shares traded: 38.39 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 391.54 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analysts’ comments

Vu Tu, acting head of research, Viet Capital Securities:

”We expect a correction/consolidation in the short term as resistance for both VNI and HNI have proven to be very strong with three failed attempts to break in the last 12 months.

“Furthermore, capital inflows and foreign participation have been fading in the last several weeks. First quarter 2012 earnings have been fairly in line but many companies are setting very conservative earnings targets for the full year, which is not supportive for investor sentiment in the short term.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.