Vietnamese stocks up at midday, volume down

HANOI, April 27 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks gained slightly in the morning session on Friday while volume dropped ahead of market holidays early next week.

VN Index

+0.68 percent at 473.39 points.

Volume of shares traded: 62.79 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 957.84 billion dong.

HNX Index

+0.72 percent at 79.31 points.

Volume of shares traded: 38.39 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 391.54 billion dong.

Analysts’ comments

Vu Tu, acting head of research, Viet Capital Securities:

”We expect a correction/consolidation in the short term as resistance for both VNI and HNI have proven to be very strong with three failed attempts to break in the last 12 months.

“Furthermore, capital inflows and foreign participation have been fading in the last several weeks. First quarter 2012 earnings have been fairly in line but many companies are setting very conservative earnings targets for the full year, which is not supportive for investor sentiment in the short term.” ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)