UPDATE 1-Vietnamese stocks close up before holidays

(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 27 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks closed higher in thinner volume on Friday.

Foreigners sold 69.24 billion dong ($3.32 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 66.22 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

Vietnam’s stock markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays, and trading will resume on May 2.

VN INDEX

+0.76 percent at 473.77 points.

Volume of shares traded: 86.18 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.30 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+1.42 percent at 79.86 points.

Volume of shares traded: 67.57 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 705.98 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

”The recent rally was led by penny stocks, while blue chips lost steam. After the holidays stocks may continue moving sideways and could not rise further without supportive macro-economic news.

“In the best scenario, it would take a week for stocks to consolidate, awaiting macro news and cash inflows, and the index may pass the 480-point strong resistance level.” ($1=20,870 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)