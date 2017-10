HANOI, May 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s benchmark Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange VN Index rose 0.62 percent to close at 489.09 at 1130 (0430 GMT). BACKGROUND -- The VN index has market capitalisation of $37.8 billion and was created with a base index value of 100 as of July 28, 2000. -- The VN Index is on Vietnam’s main bourse. A proposal to merge the index with the smaller Hanoi Stock Exchange is currently under consideration by the Ministry of Finance. (Compiled by Duy Vu)