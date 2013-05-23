FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday on buying, macro outlook
May 23, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday on buying, macro outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index
edged up 0.2 percent by midday break, driven by fuel firms and
dairy products makers as investors bought shares on expectation
of an uptrend and the country's macro outlook, traders said.  
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0430
GMT).
    
                   VN Index       503.34           
                PREV. CLOSE       502.23           
                   % CHANGE        0.22%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       506.58           
                        LOW       498.86           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        7.216           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        5.137           
          Change (%) 1-year        12.12           
                                                   
               52-week high       518.46  10-Apr-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
                                                   
 
 (Compiled by Duy Vu)

