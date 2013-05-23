FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index falls on regional declines; banks lead losses
May 23, 2013 / 7:47 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index falls on regional declines; banks lead losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index
 ended down 0.8 percent as  foreign and domestic investors
sold banking and property stocks after losses in overseas
markers in Japan and China, traders said.
    Exchange-traded funds sold shares in the two sectors,
including Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's
third-largest partly private bank, after Japan's market lost
more than 7 percent, analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities
said.
    Banks led the group of top losers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange even after the government approved the formation of an
asset management firm to buy bad debt from troubled banks.
 
    For factbox on the planned firm, click 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of 
Thursday's session (0715 GMT).
    
                   VN Index       498.22           
                PREV. CLOSE       502.23           
                   % CHANGE       -0.80%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       506.58           
                        LOW       498.22           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        7.216           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        5.137           
          Change (%) 1-year        12.12           
                                                   
               52-week high       518.46  10-Apr-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Richard
Borsuk)

