Vietnam index falls on regional declines; banks lead losses

HANOI, May 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index ended down 0.8 percent as foreign and domestic investors sold banking and property stocks after losses in overseas markers in Japan and China, traders said. Exchange-traded funds sold shares in the two sectors, including Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's third-largest partly private bank, after Japan's market lost more than 7 percent, analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities said. Banks led the group of top losers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange even after the government approved the formation of an asset management firm to buy bad debt from troubled banks. For factbox on the planned firm, click Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of Thursday's session (0715 GMT). VN Index 498.22 PREV. CLOSE 502.23 % CHANGE -0.80% HIGH 506.58 LOW 498.22 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.216 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.137 Change (%) 1-year 12.12 52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Richard Borsuk)