Bank, property, foodstuff stocks lead Vietnam index rise

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Banking, property, fuel and food companies' shares pushed the Vietnam stock index to a 27-month high at the close of the morning session on Monday, with investors buying on expectations of a fresh long-term uptrend and an economic recovery. Here is a snapshot of the sectors at midday (0430 GMT). VN Index 492.27 % change 3.02 SECTORS DOWN: Index pts. No. of Pct stocks Pharmaceuticals - NEC -0.01 7 Food Processing - NEC -0.01 5 Coffee & Tea 0 1 SECTORS UP: Index pts. No. of Pct stocks Petroleum Product Wholesale 0.72 1 Dairy Products 0.53 1 Commercial Banks 0.49 5 Real Estate Development & Operations 0.42 38 - NEC Multiline Insurance & Brokers - NEC 0.13 2 (Compiled by Duy Vu)