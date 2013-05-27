FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank, property, foodstuff stocks lead Vietnam index rise
#Financials
May 27, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Bank, property, foodstuff stocks lead Vietnam index rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Banking, property, fuel and food
companies' shares pushed the Vietnam stock index to a 27-month
high at the close of the morning session on Monday, with
investors buying on expectations of a fresh long-term uptrend
and an economic recovery. 
    Here is a snapshot of the sectors at midday (0430 GMT).    
                                                             
                             VN Index       492.27           
                             % change         3.02           
                                                             
 SECTORS DOWN:                          Index pts.     No. of
                                               Pct     stocks
 Pharmaceuticals - NEC                       -0.01          7
 Food Processing - NEC                       -0.01          5
 Coffee & Tea                                    0          1
                                                             
                                                             
                                                             
 SECTORS UP:                            Index pts.     No. of
                                               Pct     stocks
 Petroleum Product Wholesale                  0.72          1
 Dairy Products                               0.53          1
 Commercial Banks                             0.49          5
 Real Estate Development & Operations         0.42         38
 - NEC                                              
 Multiline Insurance & Brokers - NEC          0.13          2
 
 (Compiled by Duy Vu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
