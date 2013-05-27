FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends up 2.4 pct on faster lending
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index ends up 2.4 pct on faster lending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index
 ended up 2.4 percent on Monday as more investors bought
banking and property stocks, hoping that accelerating lending
could boost the country's economy, traders said.
    Lending by Vietnam's banks, which contracted early this
year, is picking up pace, the central bank said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0216 GMT).    
                   VN Index       512.41           
                PREV. CLOSE       500.24           
                   % CHANGE        2.43%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       516.08           
                        LOW       504.38           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        5.784           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        4.721           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.174           
                                                   
               52-week high       518.46  10-Apr-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
        


 (Compiled by Duy Vu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.