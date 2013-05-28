FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index opens up after debt ruling delayed
May 28, 2013 / 2:31 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index opens up after debt ruling delayed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index
 opened 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, with investors
buying in hopes of a lending boost after the central bank said
it will delay bad loan classification to 2014, traders said.
    Vietnam's central bank said it will give banks an extra year
- until June 2014 - to apply stricter rules on classifying and
making provisions for bad debts. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index after trading
began on Tuesday (0216 GMT).
    
                   VN Index        515.3           
                PREV. CLOSE       512.41           
                   % CHANGE        0.56%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       515.62           
                        LOW        515.3           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        7.987           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       10.025           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.154           
                                                   
               52-week high       518.46  10-Apr-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Duy Vu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
