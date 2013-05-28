FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam stocks rise on debt ruling, economic growth
May 28, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam stocks rise on debt ruling, economic growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index
 ended up 0.77 percent at 516.33 points on Tuesday, near
the intraday high, as more optimistic investors bought blue
chips on expectations of faster credit growth and economic
expansion, traders said.
    Sentiment has been boosted after the central bank delayed
until June 2014 the deadline for applying stricter rules on
classifying and making provisions for bad debts. 
    The delay aims to enable businesses to access loans, help to
boost credit growth, cut loan rates and give banks a chance to
prepare for the regulations, the central bank has said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading on Tuesday (0716 GMT).
    
                   VN Index       516.33           
                PREV. CLOSE       512.41           
                   % CHANGE        0.77%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       517.97           
                        LOW       512.81           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        7.987           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       10.025           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.154           
                                                   
               52-week high       518.46  10-Apr-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

