Vietnam index eases by midday on some selling
May 29, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index eases by midday on some selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index
 dropped 0.86 percent to 511.91 points by midday on
Wednesday, the first fall in four days, as investors cashed in
while others bought in hope of positive macroeconomic signals.
    The real estate sector, including top property firm Vingroup
, fuel and foodstuff companies led the midday drop after
rising in previous sessions since last Friday, based on Reuters
data. 
    "A part of investors took profit today," a Hanoi-based
trader with Saigon Securities said, adding that the index was
expected to rise further this week on recent macro news, such as
faster lending and a delay to bank bad debt clarification.
  
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the midday
break (0430 GMT).
    
                   VN Index       511.91           
                PREV. CLOSE       516.33           
                   % CHANGE       -0.86%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       520.36           
                        LOW       511.31           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        8.813           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        8.802           
          Change (%) 1-year       18.566           
                                                   
               52-week high       518.46  10-Apr-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

