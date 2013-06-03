FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.4 pct, property stocks lead
June 3, 2013 / 5:12 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index up 0.4 pct, property stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index
 rose 0.4 percent by the midday break, driven by property
stocks as banks began rolling out a soft loan package worth 30
trillion dong ($1.43 billion), traders said.
    The real estate development and operations sector was up
0.27 percent, leading the gainers on Vietnam's main market in Ho
Chi Minh City during the morning session, based on Reuters data.
    State-run Agribank, Vietnam's top lender by assets, will
charge home buyers 6 percent for the first year, while rates in
the following years would be around half the market rates, a
statement on the central bank's website (www.sbv.gov.vn) said on
Monday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0430
GMT).
    
                   VN Index       520.45           
                PREV. CLOSE       518.39           
                   % CHANGE        0.40%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       521.09           
                        LOW       516.64           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        9.247           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        9.236           
          Change (%) 1-year       20.781           
                                                   
               52-week high       526.58  31-May-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Prateek
Chatterjee)

