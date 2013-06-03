Vietnam index up 0.4 pct, property stocks lead

HANOI, June 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark stock index rose 0.4 percent by the midday break, driven by property stocks as banks began rolling out a soft loan package worth 30 trillion dong ($1.43 billion), traders said. The real estate development and operations sector was up 0.27 percent, leading the gainers on Vietnam's main market in Ho Chi Minh City during the morning session, based on Reuters data. State-run Agribank, Vietnam's top lender by assets, will charge home buyers 6 percent for the first year, while rates in the following years would be around half the market rates, a statement on the central bank's website (www.sbv.gov.vn) said on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0430 GMT). VN Index 520.45 PREV. CLOSE 518.39 % CHANGE 0.40% HIGH 521.09 LOW 516.64 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.247 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.236 Change (%) 1-year 20.781 52-week high 526.58 31-May-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Prateek Chatterjee)