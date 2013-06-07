FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 1.36 pct in hopes of uptrend, foreign inflows
June 7, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 1.36 pct in hopes of uptrend, foreign inflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index advanced
nearly 1.4 percent on Friday as investors bought banking,
property, fuel and foodstuff in hopes of an uptrend and foreign
inflows if plans are approved to increase their shareholdings in
listed firms, traders said.
    Foreigners have bought a net value of 5 trillion dong ($238
million) of Vietnamese shares since the start of this year to
June 7, while they sold a net value of 140 billion dong in the
same period last year, exchange data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0716 GMT).
                   VN Index       527.97           
                PREV. CLOSE        520.9           
                   % CHANGE        1.36%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       527.97           
                        LOW       523.19           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        6.672           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       10.573           
          Change (%) 1-year       22.165           
                                                   
               52-week high       526.58  31-May-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

