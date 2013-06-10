FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes lower after hitting 37-month high
June 10, 2013 / 7:47 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes lower after hitting 37-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
lower after hitting 533.15 points, a 37 month-high, during
Monday's session thanks to improved sentiment about the economy
while some investors sold for quick profit, traders said.
    The index on Vietnam's main exchange eased 0.65 percent to
close at 524.56 points. Previously it hit an intra-day high of
539.93 on May 11, 2010, Reuters data show.
    "Buying is strong thanks to good expectations for the
economy, while only some investors sold to take profit," a
trader at Ho Chi Minh City-based Rong Viet Securities said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0716 GMT).
    
                   VN Index       524.56           
                PREV. CLOSE       527.97           
                   % CHANGE       -0.65%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       533.15           
                        LOW       524.56           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth         8.73           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       13.145           
          Change (%) 1-year       21.537           
                                                   
               52-week high       527.97   7-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

