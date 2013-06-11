FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index drops 0.5 pct on foreign selling
#Financials
June 11, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index drops 0.5 pct on foreign selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
0.5 percent lower, the second drop in a row after hitting a
37-month high a day earlier, pulled down by foreign selling and
losses in fuel, real estate firms and banks.
    Shares of Petrovietnam Gas Corp led the fall, ended
1.57 percent lower at 62,500 dong ($2.97), followed by stocks of
Vingroup Co and HAGL, Vietnam's top listed
property firms, as well as commercial banks, based on Reuters
data.
    Foreign investors have been net sellers this month on the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Asia's best performing bourse so far
this year, having switched from being net buyers for three
months ending May. They have sold stocks worth 1.15 trillion
dong ($55 million) so far in June, 57 percent above their buying
value, the exchange's data show.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0716 GMT).
                   VN Index       521.95           
                PREV. CLOSE       524.56           
                   % CHANGE       -0.50%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       525.68           
                        LOW       520.94           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        7.912           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       11.447           
          Change (%) 1-year       21.174           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

