Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct, fuel, property stocks lead
June 12, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct, fuel, property stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam benchmark VN Index 
increased 0.48 percent at midday as investors bought fuel and
real estate stocks in hope that a government loan package aimed
at boosting the sagging property market would bear fruit, trader
said.
    Petrovietnam Gas gained 1.6 percent to 63,500 dong
($3) each, outperforming the market along with real estate
stocks, which climbed on expectation that disbursement of a loan
package worth 30 trillion dong ($1.4 billion) would soon begin.
    Dragon Capital has advised investors to consider buying
several property stocks, the Vietnam-based fund said in a report
on Wednesday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the midday
break at 0430 GMT.    
                   VN Index       524.44           
                PREV. CLOSE       521.95           
                   % CHANGE        0.48%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       524.91           
                        LOW        520.1           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        7.375           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        9.538           
          Change (%) 1-year       20.682           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,010 dong)


 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

