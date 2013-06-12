FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down for third day, banks, blue chips fall
June 12, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index down for third day, banks, blue chips fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down for a third successive day, losing 0.7 percent, with
investors selling blue chips and bank stocks after lawmakers
gave a low rating on the performance of the central bank
governor during a house vote, traders said.
    State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh had 209 votes
of low confidence and the received the full approval of just 88
members of the 498-seat National Assembly during the country's
first vote of it's kind on on Tuesday 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0716 GMT).
                   VN Index       518.24           
                PREV. CLOSE       521.95           
                   % CHANGE       -0.71%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       524.91           
                        LOW       518.24           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        7.375           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        9.538           
          Change (%) 1-year       20.682           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

