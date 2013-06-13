FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index falls 0.88 pct, investors cut losses
June 13, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index falls 0.88 pct, investors cut losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 13 (Reuters) - The Vietnam benchmark VN Index
 dropped 0.88 percent at midday after touching the lowest
level in about a week as investors sold to stop losses in a
market that has been falling since Monday, analysts said.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's index hit an intraday low
of 510.07 points, the lowest since June 5 when it stood at
508.86 points, during the morning trade, after three consecutive
falls.
    Food, real estate and fuel stocks led the drop, while
analysts said investors remained generally optimistic that
positive signs from the macro economy would enable a rebound
soon.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the midday
break at 0430 GMT.    
                   VN Index       513.68           
                PREV. CLOSE       518.24           
                   % CHANGE       -0.88%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       519.54           
                        LOW       510.07           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        6.612           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        9.025           
          Change (%) 1-year       21.039           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
