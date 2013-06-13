Vietnam index loses for 4th day, food, property lead fall

HANOI, June 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index lost 0.6 percent to close down for a fourth successive day as investors sold to protect their profits, with stocks in food processing and real estate sectors leading the decline, traders said. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based processed food firm Masan Group fell 5.24 percent after nearly a month unchanged to close at 99,500 dong ($4.73). Vietnam's market has lost 3.4 percent since hitting a 37-month peak at 533.15 points on Monday, but the index has still risen 24.5 percent so far this year, making it the best performing market in Asia. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0715 GMT). VN Index 515.09 PREV. CLOSE 518.24 % CHANGE -0.61% HIGH 519.54 LOW 510.07 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.612 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.025 Change (%) 1-year 21.039 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)