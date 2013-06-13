FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index loses for 4th day, food, property lead fall
June 13, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index loses for 4th day, food, property lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index lost
0.6 percent to close down for a fourth successive day as
investors sold to protect their profits, with stocks in food
processing and real estate sectors leading the decline, traders
said.
    Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based processed food firm Masan
Group fell 5.24 percent after nearly a month unchanged
to close at 99,500 dong ($4.73).       
    Vietnam's market has lost 3.4 percent since hitting a
37-month peak at 533.15 points on Monday, but the index has
still risen 24.5 percent so far this year, making it the best
performing market in Asia.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0715 GMT).   
                   VN Index       515.09           
                PREV. CLOSE       518.24           
                   % CHANGE       -0.61%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       519.54           
                        LOW       510.07           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        6.612           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        9.025           
          Change (%) 1-year       21.039           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

