Vietnam index closes down for 5th day, blue chips lead slump
June 14, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down for 5th day, blue chips lead slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's main VN Index 
lost 1.2 percent to close down for a fifth straight day on
Friday as foreigners' selling of blue chips hurt sentiment among
local investors, traders said.
    Shares in property, commercial banks, insurance and petrol
led the fall. Hanoi-based real estate company Vingroup 
stocks fell 4.4 percent close at 65,000 dong ($3.09), despite
recent news from government of a 30 trillion dong ($1.43
billion) loan package to stimulate the troubled property market.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index .VNI at the close of
trading (0715 GMT)

                   VN Index       509.03           
                PREV. CLOSE       515.09           
                   % CHANGE       -1.18%           
                                                   
                       HIGH          518           
                        LOW       509.03           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        5.351           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        8.857           
          Change (%) 1-year       20.458           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
                                                   
 ($1 = 21035.5000 Vietnam dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
