Vietnam index closes down for 5th day, blue chips lead slump

HANOI, June 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's main VN Index lost 1.2 percent to close down for a fifth straight day on Friday as foreigners' selling of blue chips hurt sentiment among local investors, traders said. Shares in property, commercial banks, insurance and petrol led the fall. Hanoi-based real estate company Vingroup stocks fell 4.4 percent close at 65,000 dong ($3.09), despite recent news from government of a 30 trillion dong ($1.43 billion) loan package to stimulate the troubled property market. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index .VNI at the close of trading (0715 GMT) VN Index 509.03 PREV. CLOSE 515.09 % CHANGE -1.18% HIGH 518 LOW 509.03 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.351 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.857 Change (%) 1-year 20.458 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21035.5000 Vietnam dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)