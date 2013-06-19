FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up nearly 1 pct, big firms lead
June 19, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes up nearly 1 pct, big firms lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed up 0.9 percent on Wednesday, climbing for a second
day as big cap firms recovered from losses and sentiment
improved among investors, traders said.
    Expectations the National Assembly would approve a corporate
tax cut from 28 to 22 percent during a house vote later
Wednesday could give companies a boost and further lift the
market, traders said. The VN Index gained more than other
regional peers at the close.
    The rise follows a slump to a three-week low last week and
was helped by buying in blue chip firms, including banks, with
Vietinbank climbing 3.7 percent, Eximbank up
1.4 percent, Sacombank rising 0.6 percent and Military
Bank up 0.8 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading, 0715 GMT.    
                   VN Index       503.37           
                PREV. CLOSE       498.88           
                   % CHANGE        0.90%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       504.11           
                        LOW       500.61           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.313           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        4.122           
          Change (%) 1-year        14.53           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

