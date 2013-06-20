FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down at midday, big firms lead decline
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 20, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down at midday, big firms lead decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 was down 0.59 percent by midday on Thursday, tracking
falls in other regional markets as investors sold shares in most
of the biggest listed firms on the exchange.
    The two largest stocks by market capitalisation fell after
gains the previous two days, with PetroVietnam down
0.83 percent to 60,000 dong ($2.85) a share and dairy firm
Vinamilk falling 0.74 percent to 134,000 dong. 
    Traders said there were no local developments on the
economic front big enough to push the index up and news of a
trimming of a bond buying package later this year by the Federal
Reserve also hurt sentiment. All six main Southeast Asian
indices fell in the morning sessions on Thursday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday, 0430
GMT.
                   VN Index        500.4           
                PREV. CLOSE       503.37           
                   % CHANGE       -0.59%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       503.75           
                        LOW        499.8           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.234           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        4.764           
          Change (%) 1-year        16.77           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1 = 21,035.5 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

