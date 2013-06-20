Vietnam index down at midday, big firms lead decline

HANOI, June 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index was down 0.59 percent by midday on Thursday, tracking falls in other regional markets as investors sold shares in most of the biggest listed firms on the exchange. The two largest stocks by market capitalisation fell after gains the previous two days, with PetroVietnam down 0.83 percent to 60,000 dong ($2.85) a share and dairy firm Vinamilk falling 0.74 percent to 134,000 dong. Traders said there were no local developments on the economic front big enough to push the index up and news of a trimming of a bond buying package later this year by the Federal Reserve also hurt sentiment. All six main Southeast Asian indices fell in the morning sessions on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday, 0430 GMT. VN Index 500.4 PREV. CLOSE 503.37 % CHANGE -0.59% HIGH 503.75 LOW 499.8 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.234 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.764 Change (%) 1-year 16.77 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21,035.5 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)