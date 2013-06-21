Vietnam index opens down nearly 0.4 pct

HANOI, June 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index opened down 0.35 percent on Friday, extending losses for third day, with trade expected to be volatile, brokers said. Portfolio restructuring ending Friday by two exchange-traded funds could have an impact on the market, either positive or negative, but trade would likely be cautious, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the opening at 0215 GMT. VN Index 497.74 PREV. CLOSE 499.51 % CHANGE -0.35% HIGH 497.74 LOW 497.3 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.471 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.56 Change (%) 1-year 15.39 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12