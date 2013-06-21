FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index opens down nearly 0.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index opens down nearly 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 opened down 0.35 percent on Friday, extending losses for
third day, with trade expected to be volatile, brokers said.
    Portfolio restructuring ending Friday by two exchange-traded
funds could have an impact on the market, either positive or
negative, but trade would likely be cautious, traders said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the opening at
0215 GMT.
        
               VN Index     497.74          
            PREV. CLOSE     499.51          
               % CHANGE     -0.35%          
                                            
                   HIGH     497.74          
                    LOW      497.3          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth      1.471          
      Change (%) 3-mnth       2.56          
      Change (%) 1-year      15.39          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.