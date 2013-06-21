Vietnam index edges up at midday, property firms lead

HANOI, June 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up slightly at 0.03 percent by midday on Friday, reversing two days of losses and bucking the trend of other regional indices, with real estate firms leading the climb in volatile trade. Property companies Vingroup and Hoang Anh Gia Lai climbed 0.79 and 0.92 percent respectively while the second largest firm by market capitalisation, Vinamilk HM> was up 0.75 percent at 135,000 dong ($6.42) a share. Further gains on the index were stemmed by losses in most commercial banks, with Vietcombank down 0.65 percent and Vietinbank falling 0.5 percent in choppy morning trade. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 499.66 PREV. CLOSE 499.51 % CHANGE 0.03% HIGH 499.85 LOW 495.23 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.471 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.56 Change (%) 1-year 15.39 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21035.5 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)