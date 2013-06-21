FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index edges up at midday, property firms lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was up slightly at 0.03 percent by midday on Friday,
reversing two days of losses and bucking the trend of other
regional indices, with real estate firms leading the climb in
volatile trade.
    Property companies Vingroup and Hoang Anh Gia Lai
 climbed 0.79 and 0.92 percent respectively while the
second largest firm by market capitalisation, Vinamilk HM>
was up 0.75 percent at 135,000 dong ($6.42) a share. 
    Further gains on the index were stemmed by losses in most
commercial banks, with Vietcombank down 0.65 percent
and Vietinbank falling 0.5 percent in choppy morning
trade.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.
        
               VN Index     499.66          
            PREV. CLOSE     499.51          
               % CHANGE      0.03%          
                                            
                   HIGH     499.85          
                    LOW     495.23          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth      1.471          
      Change (%) 3-mnth       2.56          
      Change (%) 1-year      15.39          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
                                            
 ($1 = 21035.5 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

