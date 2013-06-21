FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down, gains reversed
June 21, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down, gains reversed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VNI 
closed down 0.13 percent on Friday, reversing earlier gains with
buying demand weak as regional markets fell over the U.S.
Federal Reserve's scaling back of stimulus.
    Energy firms and coffee and tea companies led gains in the
market in Ho Chi Minh City, with Pha Lai Power climbing
6.8 percent to 23,600 dong ($1.12) a share and property firm
Hoang Anh Gia Lai up 4.15 percent to 22.600 dong.
Coffee firm Vinacafe was up 2 percent.
    Real estate firm Vingroup and dairy product maker
Vinamilk retreated after earlier gains.
    "The market has been through a turbulent two weeks with no
sign of an imminent recovery, although it is likely to pick up
in the mid-term," said Vu Thi Thu Trang of Asia-Pacific
Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading, 0716 GMT.
        
                   VN Index       498.84           
                PREV. CLOSE       499.51           
                   % CHANGE       -0.13%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       501.25           
                        LOW       495.23           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.471           
          Change (%) 3-mnth         2.56           
          Change (%) 1-year        15.39           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
                                                   
 

($1 = 21035.5000 Vietnam dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
