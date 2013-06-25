FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes down 3.4 pct; blue chips lead fall
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 3.4 pct; blue chips lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 extended losses for a fourth straight day on Tuesday and
closed at its lowest in nearly eight weeks on investors' concern
over gloomy Asian markets.
    The index closed down 3.41 percent after falling 4.7 percent
in the morning session, the biggest decrease since Aug. 21,
2012, following the arrest of banking tycoon Nguyen Duc
Kien. 
    Foreigners continued selling big-cap stocks damaging market
sentiments, traders said. 
    BaoViet Holdings, the biggest insurer in Vietnam,
lost 6.32 percent at 43,000 dong ($2.04), the lowest in more
than five months. 
    Vietcombank declined 6.1 percent and PhaLai Thermal
Power Co was down 5.9 percent on large supply in the
afternoon session.
    Masan Group lost 3.78 percent at 89,000 dong, the
lowest since Nov. 30, 2012.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index after the opening,
taken at 0715 GMT.
    
               VN Index     473.02          
            PREV. CLOSE     489.74          
               % CHANGE     -3.41%          
                                            
                   HIGH     488.55          
                    LOW     466.78          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -2.099          
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -0.051          
      Change (%) 1-year     14.648          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
                                            
 ($1 = 21,035.5 dong)

 (Compiled by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.