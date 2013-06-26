FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property, bank shares lead Vietnam index fall
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2013 / 5:17 AM / in 4 years

Property, bank shares lead Vietnam index fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index dropped
1.26 percent at the midday break as investor sold stocks to cut
loses, including blue chips such as property firms and banks,
traders said.
    The index in Ho Chi Minh City went against the trend of
other Southeast Asian markets with most shares rebound after
four-day losing streak. 
    After the market opened up, investors quickly sold to cut
loses, pulling down most big cap stocks. Shares in Hanoi-based
Vingroup, a leading property firm, lost 0.81 percent
and HAGL Co lost 1.46 percent.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank fell 3.25 percent to 26,800
dong ($1.27) per share and Military Bank eased 0.77
percent to 12,900 dong. 
    Many big cap stocks fell on Tuesday in the market's biggest
fall since Aug. 21, 2012, following the arrest of banking tycoon
Nguyen Duc Kien. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday, 0430
GMT.    
               VN Index     467.07            
            PREV. CLOSE     473.02            
               % CHANGE     -1.26%            
                                              
                   HIGH     476.47            
                    LOW     466.41            
                                              
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.441            
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -4.164            
      Change (%) 1-year      11.53            
                                              
           52-week high     533.15   10-Jun-13
           52-week low      372.39    5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,030 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.