FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct, stems run of falls
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct, stems run of falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index 
fluctuated on Wednesday before closing up 0.11 percent following
four falls in a row, tracking a  recovery in Asian markets, but
investors' sentiment remained unstable, traders said.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange led the rise,
ending 2.7 percent up at 57,000 dong ($2.71) each.
    Shares in Hanoi-based VietinBank rose 2.62 percent
and Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank were up 0.68
percent.
    Bao Viet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, fell
3.49 percent to 41,500 dong and Vietcombank stock
dropped 2.53 percent, falling for a fourth straight day.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0715 GMT).
               VN Index     473.53            
            PREV. CLOSE     473.02            
               % CHANGE      0.11%            
                                              
                   HIGH     476.47            
                    LOW     466.41            
                                              
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.441            
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -4.164            
      Change (%) 1-year      11.53            
                                              
           52-week high     533.15   10-Jun-13
           52-week low      372.39    5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,035 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.