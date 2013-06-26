Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct, stems run of falls

HANOI, June 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index fluctuated on Wednesday before closing up 0.11 percent following four falls in a row, tracking a recovery in Asian markets, but investors' sentiment remained unstable, traders said. PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange led the rise, ending 2.7 percent up at 57,000 dong ($2.71) each. Shares in Hanoi-based VietinBank rose 2.62 percent and Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank were up 0.68 percent. Bao Viet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, fell 3.49 percent to 41,500 dong and Vietcombank stock dropped 2.53 percent, falling for a fourth straight day. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0715 GMT). VN Index 473.53 PREV. CLOSE 473.02 % CHANGE 0.11% HIGH 476.47 LOW 466.41 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.441 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.164 Change (%) 1-year 11.53 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,035 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)