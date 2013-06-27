Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct at midday, big caps lead

HANOI, June 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark index rose 0.92 percent by midday on Thursday, supported by strong buying demand for blue chips including banks, fuel and property firms, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0432 GMT). VN Index 477.89 PREV. CLOSE 473.53 % CHANGE 0.92% HIGH 480.14 LOW 475 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.339 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.255 Change (%) 1-year 12.963 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)