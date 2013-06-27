FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct at midday, big caps lead
June 27, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct at midday, big caps lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark index 
rose 0.92 percent by midday on Thursday, supported by strong
buying demand for blue chips including banks, fuel and property
firms, traders said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0432 GMT).
                   VN Index       477.89           
                PREV. CLOSE       473.53           
                   % CHANGE        0.92%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       480.14           
                        LOW          475           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.339           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.255           
          Change (%) 1-year       12.963           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

