Vietnam index closes up 2 pct, most big caps gain
June 27, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 2 pct, most big caps gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed up 2 percent on Thursday, tracking a regional
recovery for a second day with gains for the biggest local firms
amid improved global sentiment.
    Energy, property and banks stocks led the climb after a run
of losses on the Ho Chi Minh City bourse, with Pha Lai Thermal
Power up 4 percent, Petrovietnam gas rising
3.5 percent, Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Vingroup 
gaining 2.5 percent. Steelmaker Hoa Phat Group soared
5.1 percent.
    The index was expected to further gains in response to
improved sentiment in global markets on hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve would not trim stimulus soon, traders said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716
GMT).
    
                   VN Index       482.95           
                PREV. CLOSE       473.53           
                   % CHANGE        1.99%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       482.95           
                        LOW          475           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.339           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.255           
          Change (%) 1-year       12.963           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

