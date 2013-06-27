Vietnam index closes up 2 pct, most big caps gain

HANOI, June 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed up 2 percent on Thursday, tracking a regional recovery for a second day with gains for the biggest local firms amid improved global sentiment. Energy, property and banks stocks led the climb after a run of losses on the Ho Chi Minh City bourse, with Pha Lai Thermal Power up 4 percent, Petrovietnam gas rising 3.5 percent, Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Vingroup gaining 2.5 percent. Steelmaker Hoa Phat Group soared 5.1 percent. The index was expected to further gains in response to improved sentiment in global markets on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not trim stimulus soon, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716 GMT). VN Index 482.95 PREV. CLOSE 473.53 % CHANGE 1.99% HIGH 482.95 LOW 475 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.339 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.255 Change (%) 1-year 12.963 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)