Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday, blue chips recover
June 28, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday, blue chips recover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was up 0.3 percent at midday on Friday, rising for a
third straight day, attributed to a technical adjustment after a
lengthy run of losses on the index. 
    The main blue chips led the gain, with Vinamilk,
the second biggest firm by capitalisation, up 0.8 percent and
Vietcombank rising 1.45 percent. Vietnam's biggest
insurer BaoViet Holdings was up 0.47 percent and food
processor Masan Group climbed 0.56 percent.
    Analysts predicted a fall in the afternoon session, as
short-term investors who bought cheap shares could take profit
in the final trading session of June. The market in July would
be unpredictable as several new macro-economic policies would
come into play, they added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.
    
               VN Index     484.38          
            PREV. CLOSE     482.95          
               % CHANGE      0.30%          
                                            
                   HIGH     485.94          
                    LOW     479.94          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.749          
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -1.692          
      Change (%) 1-year     15.527          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
 
                

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
