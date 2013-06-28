FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.4 percent, investors take profits
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 28, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.4 percent, investors take profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.38 percent on Friday, bucking the trend of Southeast
Asian markets as some investors took profits from beaten-down
shares while others stayed on the sidelines, traders said.
    The central bank's devaluation of the dong currency and
lowering of the rate ceiling on dong and dollar deposits on
Friday had little impact on the market as liquidity was low and
traders were cautious after a period of volatility.
    Big-cap firms fell after earlier gains. Coffee company
Vinacafe Bien Hoa lost 7 percent, the bourse's biggest
firm by capitalisation PetroVietnam Gas was down 1.7
percent and PV Drilling, another PetroVietnam unit,
dropped 1.67 percent. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716
GMT).
    
               VN Index     481.13          
            PREV. CLOSE     482.95          
               % CHANGE     -0.38%          
                                            
                   HIGH     485.94          
                    LOW     479.94          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.749          
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -1.692          
      Change (%) 1-year     15.527          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

