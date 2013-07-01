FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 0.8 pct at midday, banks, property shares drag
July 1, 2013

Vietnam index down 0.8 pct at midday, banks, property shares drag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 0.79 percent at midday on Monday, with banks and
property stocks leading the fall as investors stayed cautious on
concerns about low liquidity and inflows, traders said.
    Vietinbank lost 2.5 percent, Vietcombank 
fell 1.8 percent, Military Bank was down 1.5 percent
and Eximbank declined 1.3 percent. Real estate firms
Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and Hanoi-based VinGroup
 lost 2.4 and 1.6 percent respectively. 
    Analysts recommend short-term investors stayed on the
sidelines, anticipating volatile trade.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT
               VN Index     477.34          
            PREV. CLOSE     481.13          
               % CHANGE     -0.79%          
                                            
                   HIGH     478.98          
                    LOW     475.26          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -6.817          
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -1.944          
      Change (%) 1-year     15.059          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
 

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
