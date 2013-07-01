Vietnam index down 0.8 pct at midday, banks, property shares drag

HANOI, July 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.79 percent at midday on Monday, with banks and property stocks leading the fall as investors stayed cautious on concerns about low liquidity and inflows, traders said. Vietinbank lost 2.5 percent, Vietcombank fell 1.8 percent, Military Bank was down 1.5 percent and Eximbank declined 1.3 percent. Real estate firms Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and Hanoi-based VinGroup lost 2.4 and 1.6 percent respectively. Analysts recommend short-term investors stayed on the sidelines, anticipating volatile trade. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT VN Index 477.34 PREV. CLOSE 481.13 % CHANGE -0.79% HIGH 478.98 LOW 475.26 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.817 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.944 Change (%) 1-year 15.059 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)