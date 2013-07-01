Vietnam index ends down 0.2 pct on weak manufacturing data

HANOI, July 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed down 0.23 percent as weak manufacturing data from HSBC on Monday sparked concern among investors about the country's economic growth prospects, traders said. Vietnam's Purchasing Managers' Index hit an 11-month low, with "marked downturns in output and new orders" in June, HSBC said in a client note, citing its own data. Banks and real estate firms led the fall with Vietcombank shares down 2.14 percent and VinGroup dropping 1.6 percent. Shares in the biggest company by capitalisation PetroVietnam Gas climbed 2.59 percent and Masan Group rose 2.81 percent to help to stem losses. Traders expect more selling during this week if there was no better news on the health of the macro economy. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0716 GMT. VN Index 480.04 PREV. CLOSE 481.13 % CHANGE -0.23% HIGH 482.03 LOW 475.26 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.817 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.944 Change (%) 1-year 15.059 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)