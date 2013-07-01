FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down 0.2 pct on weak manufacturing data
July 1, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index ends down 0.2 pct on weak manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.23 percent as weak manufacturing data from HSBC on Monday
sparked concern among investors about the country's economic
growth prospects, traders said.
    Vietnam's Purchasing Managers' Index hit an 11-month low,
with "marked downturns in output and new orders" in June, HSBC
said in a client note, citing its own data.
    Banks and real estate firms led the fall with Vietcombank
 shares down 2.14 percent and VinGroup dropping
1.6 percent. Shares in the biggest company by capitalisation
PetroVietnam Gas climbed 2.59 percent and Masan Group
 rose 2.81 percent to help to stem losses.
    Traders expect more selling during this week if there was no
better news on the health of the macro economy.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0716 GMT.
                   VN Index       480.04           
                PREV. CLOSE       481.13           
                   % CHANGE       -0.23%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       482.03           
                        LOW       475.26           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.817           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.944           
          Change (%) 1-year       15.059           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
