Vietnam index closes up 2 pct, foreign buying leads revival

HANOI, July 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed up 2 percent on Tuesday, leading Southeast Asian markets as foreign investors shifted from net sellers to buyers on an improved outlook for the global economy, traders said. Most big cap shares, several beaten down in recent weeks, rose sharply, with property firm Vingroup up 3.25 percent and dairy maker Vinamilk, the second-biggest company by capitalisation, climbing 3 percent on news of it being granted an export licence to the United States. Food processor Masan Group climbed 3.83 percent, PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest firm by capitalisation, rose 1.68 percent and the country's biggest insurer, BaoViet Holdings, finished up 4.32 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0716 GMT. VN Index 489.84 PREV. CLOSE 480.04 % CHANGE 2.04% HIGH 490.14 LOW 480.72 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.398 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.095 Change (%) 1-year 13.654 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)