Vietnam index closes up 2 pct, foreign buying leads revival
#Financials
July 2, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes up 2 pct, foreign buying leads revival

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
up 2 percent on Tuesday, leading Southeast Asian markets as
foreign investors shifted from net sellers to buyers on an
improved outlook for the global economy, traders said.
    Most big cap shares, several beaten down in recent weeks,
rose sharply, with property firm Vingroup up 3.25
percent and dairy maker Vinamilk, the second-biggest
company by capitalisation, climbing 3 percent on news of it
being granted an export licence to the United States.
 
    Food processor Masan Group climbed 3.83 percent,
PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest firm by capitalisation,
rose 1.68 percent and the country's biggest insurer, BaoViet
Holdings, finished up 4.32 percent. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0716 GMT.
               VN Index     489.84          
            PREV. CLOSE     480.04          
               % CHANGE      2.04%          
                                            
                   HIGH     490.14          
                    LOW     480.72          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -7.398          
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -5.095          
      Change (%) 1-year     13.654          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
