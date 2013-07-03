FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 0.5 pct at midday
July 3, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.5 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index was down
0.48 percent at midday on Wednesday, reversing gains from a day
earlier as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting firms'
half-year performance results and better news on the economy,
traders said.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation, led the fall with a 1.65 percent loss. Top
insurer BaoViet Holdings dropped 1.6 percent and the
Hanoi-based real estate company VinGroup lost 0.8
percent.
    Vietinbank shares rose 1 percent on news of a
possible new share issue aimed at increasing its chartered
capital by 14 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
               VN Index     487.48          
            PREV. CLOSE     489.84          
               % CHANGE     -0.48%          
                                            
                   HIGH     492.93          
                    LOW     487.16          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.507          
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -3.846          
      Change (%) 1-year     16.823          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

