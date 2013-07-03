Vietnam index down 0.5 pct at midday

HANOI, July 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index was down 0.48 percent at midday on Wednesday, reversing gains from a day earlier as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting firms' half-year performance results and better news on the economy, traders said. PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation, led the fall with a 1.65 percent loss. Top insurer BaoViet Holdings dropped 1.6 percent and the Hanoi-based real estate company VinGroup lost 0.8 percent. Vietinbank shares rose 1 percent on news of a possible new share issue aimed at increasing its chartered capital by 14 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 487.48 PREV. CLOSE 489.84 % CHANGE -0.48% HIGH 492.93 LOW 487.16 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.507 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.846 Change (%) 1-year 16.823 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)