FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends 0.5 pct down, insurers, banks slump
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index ends 0.5 pct down, insurers, banks slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.5 percent down in low volume on Wednesday, with investors
sitting it out and sceptical about prospects for a revival in
the global economy, traders said.
    Insurance stocks and banks led the fall, with BaoViet
Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, dropping 2.3
percent, Vietcombank slipping 1.4 percent and Eximbank
 down 1.3 percent.
    Shares in energy firm Pha Lai Thermal Power also
lost 1.2 percent to close at 24,400 dong ($1.15) each.
    The Vietnam Asset Management Corporation, a central bank-run
firm which will buy non-performing loans from banks, is due to
become operational next week and is expected to provide some
momentum in the market, trader said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0715
GMT).
                 VN Index       487.35           
              PREV. CLOSE       489.84           
                 % CHANGE       -0.51%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       492.93           
                      LOW       487.11           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.507           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.846           
        Change (%) 1-year       16.823           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,190 dong)
                    

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.