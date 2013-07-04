FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rise 0.5 at midday, banks, property firms lead
#Financials
July 4, 2013

Vietnam index rise 0.5 at midday, banks, property firms lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index rose
0.46 percent at midday on Thursday, reversing losses from the
previous day, led by buying in the troubled banking and real
estate sectors on expectation of more positive earnings results,
traders said.
    Military Bank and Vietcombank both climbed
0.7 percent while Hanoi-based property developer Vingroup
 was up 0.8 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai rose
0.5 percent. The market tracked gains in most Southeast Asian
indices. 
    Pha Lai Thermal Power shares edged up 2.05 percent
to 24,900 dong ($1.17), tech firm FPT Corporation 
gained 1.9 percent and PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest
company by capitalisation, rose 0.83 percent.
    "Earnings reports to be released in July are expected to be
positive and could extend gains in the market," said Nguyen Anh
Tuan of FPT Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0435
GMT).
                 VN Index       489.61           
              PREV. CLOSE       487.35           
                 % CHANGE        0.46%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       490.65           
                      LOW       486.49           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -5.741           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.672           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.977           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
