Vietnam index edges down as investors sit out
July 4, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index edges down as investors sit out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.03 percent on Thursday in low liquidity as investors
stayed on the sidelines awaiting companies' half-year
performance results, traders said.
    Shares in steel producer Hoa Phat Group fell 1.8
percent. Big real estate firms VinGroup and Hoang Anh
Gia Lai dropped 0.8 and 0.5 percent respectively after
posting gains during morning trade.
    FPT Corp shares bucked that trend, ending up 1.9
percent after foreign investors bought in on the company's
announcement to the exchange that it would issue more than 1.35
million new shares via an employee stock ownership plan.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716
GMT).  
               VN Index     487.22          
            PREV. CLOSE     487.35          
               % CHANGE     -0.03%          
                                            
                   HIGH     490.65          
                    LOW     486.49          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -5.741          
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -3.672          
      Change (%) 1-year     17.977          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

