Vietnam index closes down 0.3 pct
July 5, 2013 / 7:32 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes down 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.32 percent on Friday as foreigners sold in
some big caps and other investors stayed on the sidelines,
traders said.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation, fell 1.7 percent. Property firm Hoang Anh Gia
Lai dropped 1.4 percent and Eximbank lost 0.7
percent.
    Analysts recommended investors wait for company earnings to
be released and say the market is risky at present as foreign
trading was unpredictable.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716
GMT).
               VN Index     485.66          
            PREV. CLOSE     487.22          
               % CHANGE     -0.32%          
                                            
                   HIGH     489.99          
                    LOW     485.22          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth     -4.596          
      Change (%) 3-mnth     -2.037          
      Change (%) 1-year     18.623          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
