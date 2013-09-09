FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 1.4 percent, big caps lose
September 9, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index down 1.4 percent, big caps lose

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 1.43 percent by midday on Monday against a rally
in regional sharemarkets, pulled down by selling in blue chip
firms.
    Big stocks in banking, energy and real estate led the fall,
with shares of property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry
 down 3.64 percent, HAGL 1.95 percent and
Vingroup 1.57 percent. 
    Petrovietnam Finance dropped 3.17 percent to 6,100
dong ($0.29) after news of a shareholder meeting on Sunday to
approve the formation and running of the Vietnam Public Bank,
created from a merger with unlisted Western Bank.
    Kinh Do Corp was down 0.61 percent having been the
only big cap firm to rise in earlier trade.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
                 VN Index       473.17           
              PREV. CLOSE       480.03           
                 % CHANGE       -1.43%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       478.98           
                      LOW       471.37           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -3.329           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -7.846           
        Change (%) 1-year       22.018           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1 = 21,100 Vietnam dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
