CORRECTED-Vietnam index closes down 2 pct on profit taking

(In paragraph 3 corrects average volume to 49.5 million shares, not 41.6 million) HANOI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 2.06 percent on Monday after investors took profits from stocks that were beaten-down and had climbed in the past two sessions, analysts said. Shares in all 30 of the biggest companies by capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange VN30 fell, led by commercial banks, with Eximbank slumping 3.5 percent, Vietcombank 3.27 percent and Vietinbank down 1.2 percent. Liquidity was high, with trading volume at 54.9 million shares, greater than the five-day average of 49.5 million. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT) VN Index 470.16 PREV. CLOSE 480.03 % CHANGE -2.06% HIGH 478.98 LOW 469.39 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.329 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.846 Change (%) 1-year 22.018 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)