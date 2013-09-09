FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Vietnam index closes down 2 pct on profit taking
September 9, 2013 / 8:33 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Vietnam index closes down 2 pct on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In paragraph 3 corrects average volume to 49.5 million shares,
not 41.6 million)
    HANOI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 2.06 percent on Monday after investors took
profits from stocks that were beaten-down and had climbed in the
past two sessions, analysts said.
    Shares in all 30 of the biggest companies by capitalisation
on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange VN30 fell, led by
commercial banks, with Eximbank slumping 3.5 percent,
Vietcombank 3.27 percent and Vietinbank down
1.2 percent.
    Liquidity was high, with trading volume at 54.9 million
shares, greater than the five-day average of 49.5 million.    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
             VN Index    470.16            
          PREV. CLOSE    480.03            
             % CHANGE    -2.06%            
                                           
                 HIGH    478.98            
                  LOW    469.39            
                                           
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -3.329            
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -7.846            
    Change (%) 1-year    22.018            
                                           
         52-week high    533.15   10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39    5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
