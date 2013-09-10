FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.6 percent at midday on bargain buying
September 10, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index up 0.6 percent at midday on bargain buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 rose 0.6 percent at midday on Tuesday as investors
snapped up cheap blue-chip equities following a slump by the
index's biggest firms in the previous session, traders said.
    Energy, banking and dairy firms led the climb with
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by market
value, up 0.78 percent, Vietcombank 0.84 percent and
dairy product maker Vinamilk 0.74 percent.
    Petrovietnam Finance extended its drop from Monday
down by 3.28 percent, due to its merger with unlisted Western
Bank to form Vietnam Public Bank, a deal announced on Sunday.
    Liquidity was moderate and would increase later this week as
exchange-traded funds announce their portfolio restructuring
plans, said Doan Minh Quan, of ACB Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.
                 VN Index          473           
              PREV. CLOSE       470.16           
                 % CHANGE        0.60%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       473.89           
                      LOW       470.16           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -6.085           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -10.95           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.276           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

